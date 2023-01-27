NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the French Quarter sent one to the hospital early Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 2:16 a.m., the NOPD responded to the 600 block of St. Louis Street on a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.