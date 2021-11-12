Early morning fire in Algiers leaves 6 homeless

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Algiers.

NOFD reports shortly after 1 p.m., crews responded to the 1400 block of Hendee Street.

There were (184 ) incidents between 0701 (11/11/2021 ) and 0700 (11/12/2021 ). There were (2 ) working fires. 2 Alarm Fire. 1418 Hendee St. 1- Alarm Fire. 1420 Hendee St. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 12, 2021

The fire had reportedly started in an abandoned building but had spread to a home next door. While the home next door was not destroyed, it did sustain moderate fire and water damage.

Six people were living in the house at the time of the blaze. All escaped and none were injured. However, the fire did leave them homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.