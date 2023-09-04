NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Sunday evening around 5 p.m. a fire started in a dumpster on the corner of Bienville and Dauphine Streets in the French Quarter.

NOFD Firefighters quickly came to put out the blaze, but not before crowds of revelers for Southern Decadence snapped photos and got videos of the dumpster on fire.

At this time, it is not known what started the blaze.

Some onlookers believe it could’ve been a cigarette.

This is a reminder to be extra careful especially with a burn ban for the state of Louisiana being in effect.

No injuries were reported.

