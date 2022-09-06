NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you were driving to work early this morning on I-610 you may have had some delays on your commute to work. Roads were closed early Tuesday morning due to a fiery crash.

Officials say both sides of I-610 were shut down at the Wisner overpass after a truck caught fire. The New Orleans Fire Department posted pictures of the vehicle that caught fire on their Twitter profile. The pictures show the aftermath of the fire.

Just after 10 a.m., officials say all lanes opened back up on US 90B at Terry Parkway. DOTD says that the congestion from the incident reached Paris Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation. There is no information on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the incident.