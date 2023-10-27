NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Audubon Aquarium kicked off its Halloween celebration with underwater pumpkin carving on Friday, Oct. 27.

Featuring costumes and lots of entertainment, divers made their way inside the 130-thousand-gallon tank to carve pumpkins for the amusement of the fish.

“The animals are used to having us in there,” said Dive Safety Officer Brendan de Grim, “Our volunteers are in there five days a week, but this is something different.”

“This is enrichment, something a little out of the ordinary that gives the animals something new to process,” said Grim

Visitors can watch the underwater carving Saturday, Oct. 28, and again on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31st.

Divers begin carving at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be found on the Audubon Aquarium’s website.

