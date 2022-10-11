NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly crash in the Desire Area. According to police, a vehicle traveled off the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. for unknown reasons.

After traveling off-road, police say that the vehicle crashed into a residence at the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street.

The NOPD says that the driver was a male of an unknown age who was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

There is no information on if anyone was injured inside the home at the time of the crash. WGNO-TV will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.