NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A driver is dead and a passenger is hospitalized after a crash on the interstate Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just after 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the exit lanes of I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue, where they found a vehicle crashed into the neutral ground area just under the bridge.

Investigations revealed the driver was exiting the interstate when for unknown reasons, lost control of the car, sending them off the road and under the interstate. The vehicle rolled several times before landing on its wheels.

Officers say two men were taken to the hospital by EMS but the driver later died from his injuries after officers say he was ejected from the vehicle. The condition of the passenger has not been released.

No further details are available at this time. The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.

