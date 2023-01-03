NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 1:50 p.m. the NOPD responded to the corner of Wales and Sand streets, where two men suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and the other by private vehicle.

Their conditions have not been released. This is an ongoing investigation and the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

