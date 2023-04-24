Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Tremé area Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Henriette Delille St. just before 9:30 p.m. where two men reportedly suffered gunshots. One man was taken to the hospital by EMS, teh second man arrived at the hospital by car.

Neither of the victim’s conditions have been released.

no further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

