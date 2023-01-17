Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for a porch theft in the Milan neighborhood.

Officers say on Saturday (Jan. 7) doorbell camera captured a man, allegedly taking groceries from the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Toledano Street. Investigations later revealed two people were responsible for the crime.

One suspect, a black male wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants was captured riding up on a bicycle and taking the items. The NOPD reports hours later the man returned with another person, wearing a blue jean jacket, blue hoodie, and pink leggings.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these supects or other information about this incident is asked to contact the Sixth District at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

