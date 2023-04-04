Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man accused of burglarizing a St. Roch business back in March.

According to the NOPD, just after 7 p.m. on March 10, officers were alerted to the security of a business in the 2100 block of Agriculture Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed the door to the business had been jimmied open.

Further investigation led to the discovery of money missing from the business’s office.

Detectives identified the missing subject as 64-year-old Kirk Rawles. He is described as a white male, standing 5’3″ and weighing 200 lbs. Rawles faces charges of simple burglary of a business.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-877-903-7867.

