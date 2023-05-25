BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — It is official, the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse is bringing back the New Orleans air show!

Fans of the event will have the chance to see the Navy’s premier flight squadron, the Blue Angels take flight once again. In 2022, the air show brought out more than 160,000 spectators and in 2024 everyone can expect to see some of America’s top aviators.

“They can expect an exciting show. They’ll hear and see the sound of freedom. They’ll see an amazing demonstration of the capabilities of our fighter jets and they’ll get to see the Stem Field in action,” said Captain Lena Kaman, Commanding Officer at the Naval Air Station Joint Base New Orleans.

The New Orleans Air Show is set to take flight on March 23, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the air show website.

