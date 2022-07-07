NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that they secured a unanimous guilty as a charged verdict of a man who allegedly murdered his uncle. Records from the District Attorney’s Office show that Michael Shorts was convicted of the second-degree murder of Emmanuel Varnado in 2020. In addition to the murder charge, he was also convicted of obstruction of justice.

Reports show that in January 2020, Shorts killed his uncle by shooting him eight times. The DA’s Office said that the evidence, in the case, consisted of the testimony of multiple eyewitnesses, including testimony from DNA experts at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The sentencing date is set for August 29, 2022. District Attorney Jason Williams said he is committed to increasing safety in the city of New Orleans.

“This conviction would not have been possible without great investigative work across law enforcement agencies to provide evidence of Shorts’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and strong prosecutorial work by the ADAs in this office. Thanks to ADAs Stagias and Ladd, lead Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis of the New Orleans Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police for all of your hard work on this case. I am proud that justice was served,” said Williams.