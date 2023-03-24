NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The young patients at Children’s Hospital New Orleans received a magical surprise with visitors from Disney Cruise Line.

On Friday (March 24), Captian Minnie Mouse along with the nonprofit organization Starlight Children’s Foundation unveiled their new mobile movie theater and handed out themed toys, games, and Starlight Hospital Wear.

The mobile theater was designed to bring patients and their families joy and comfort during stressful times, as they enjoy Disney classics and new releases together all compliments of Disney+ and Disney Movie Moments.

The Starlight Children’s Foundation CEO Adam Garone says for over 20 years they have been transforming hospital experiences for children with the help of Disney.

“A hospital stay can be stressful for children and their loved ones. That’s why Disney Cruise Line is proud to participate in this initiative to bring joy to children and families,” said Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Disney Cruise Line. “We love sailing from the Port of New Orleans and look forward to strengthening our connection to this community. We welcome the opportunity to spread the magic of Disney here, especially when that magic can brighten the day of a child going through a difficult time.”

In addition to New Orleans, DCL is delivering five mobile theaters all across the country to:

Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida

Galveston, Texas

San Diego, California

The collaboration is said to bring positive power to patients and families as children undergo hospital stays and treatment. They also provide care packages that include toys, games and Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Wear.

“We’re honored and grateful to have a longstanding relationship with Disney in helping us achieve our mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.