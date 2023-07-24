NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Quality of Life Committee will be meeting to discuss the homeless crisis in the City of New Orleans on Monday, July 24.

Members will hear from city leaders about the conditions faced by the homeless community. One topic of discussion will be increasing the fines for organizations that fail to clean up food and trash around encampments.

Council members say the unregulated efforts to feed those living in the encampments, generate litter which leads to a rodent infestation.

The meeting is set to start at 1 p.m.

