NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dillard University has received $100,000 in funding from Beyoncè’s charity on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The BeyGOOD Foundation, founded by Beyoncè herself, is a public charity focused on economic equity and education.

Specifically creating scholarships for public health, the funding will allow the university to advance healthy, safe and innovative communities to improve everyday lives.

Dillard University is one of 10 schools to receive funding and is part of a larger initiative that was organized after Beyoncè announced her Renaissance World Tour. Through the initiative, $1 million was committed to small business grants, $1 million to educational scholarships and 10 students at each school to receive $10,000 and become a part of the Renaissance Scholars cohort.

“We are extremely grateful to the BeyGOOD Foundation for this generous gift. In a country ravaged by health inequities, primarily impacting our BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] communities, supporting the education of BIPOC students is an essential part of addressing these inequities. These scholarships will be integral to building a diverse public health workforce and advancing the Dillard communiversity,” said Rachael N. Reed, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., Chair, School of Population & Health Sciences.

