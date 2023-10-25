NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bayou Phoenix and the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority signed the official lease agreement, Wednesday, Oct. 25, for new development of the site of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans East.

The 227-acre property will begin “a new era of development for the New Orleans East community,” according to NORA Executive Director Brenda Breaux.

Although the plans are not finalized, the current vision includes an indoor and outdoor waterpark, a sports complex, a hotel, a family entertainment center, retail stores and a movie studio.

The redevelopment is expected to take between three and four years, and ground must be broken on the project one year from the signing of the lease.

“We look forward to bringing new commerce to New Orleans East. There’s significant untapped potential for family entertainment and travel sporting events,” said Henry Consulting Managing Partner Troy Henry.

Local firms Henry Consulting and TKTMJ, Inc. are responsible for the site’s development.

The first steps of the project will include assessments of infrastructure and site conditions, including the land’s structural, electrical, and drainage issues.

