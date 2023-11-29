NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Developers celebrated the groundbreaking of the River District, a 39-acre mixed-use development poised to bridge key areas of the city. This project, situated to connect the Warehouse and Lower Garden Districts with the riverfront and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, hopes to significantly boost the local economy and city landscape.

The River District will include apartments, shops, hotels and more. Developers expect to generate over $43 million in annual tax revenue and contribute more than $1 billion in economic activity to the region.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought in key figures like Governor-elect Jeff Landry, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City Councilmember Lesli Harris and representatives from Shell and Topgolf. These two companies are set to be anchor tenants in the district, with Shell planning to relocate its local offices to a new building on the site, and Topgolf slated to open a new facility. This move is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs.

The timeline for the project is for construction to kick off in 15 to 18 months following essential infrastructure work on roads, sewer, and utility lines. Once completed, the district promises to enhance urban mobility with a comprehensive transportation system. This system will include bus rapid transit, rideshare, and taxi drop-off and pick-up locations, alongside ample space designed for pedestrians and cyclists.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts