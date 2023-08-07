NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Monday, August 7 marks the first day of National Health Care Week and DePaul Community Health Centers in New Orleans has a list of events coming to help the community celebrate.

Sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers, the annual celebration is held to raise awareness and highlight the accomplishments and hard work of community health centers across America.

This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers – The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”

“The work that DePaul Community Health Centers does to provide excellent health care, especially to those underserved in the community, is made possible by our amazing staff and community partners. National Community Health Center Week is not only a great time to highlight the role they all play in our Mission, but to continue to do what we do best on a daily basis – serving the community,” said DCHC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Griffin.

Below is a list of events DCHC is hosting starting August 7 and ending Friday, August 11:

Breastfeeding and Baby Shower of Knowledge event Monday, August 7th – 3201 South Carrollton Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aetna and DCHC’s Infant Equity Education Project (DIEEP) will host an event for new and expecting moms who are DCHC patients. Mothers will meet with maternal health experts who will provide education, program information, parenting tips, and more. Participants will receive giveaways and assistance with applying for Medicaid.

Voter Registration Days Tuesday, August 8th and Wednesday, August 9th – 3201 South Carrollton Ave. and 5630 Read Blvd. – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DCHC patients will have the opportunity to register to vote before and after their medical appointments.

Giveaway at Ozanam Inn Wednesday, August 9th – 2239 Poydras St. – Noon – 1 p.m. DCHC staff will be giving away sanitary items, bags, and more to the residents at Ozanam Inn.

DCHC Patient Appreciation Day Wednesday – Thursday, August 9-10- All DCHC locations DCHC patients will receive a gift from the staff.

DCHC Staff Appreciation Day Thursday, August 10th – All DCHC locations Staff appreciation day is closed to the public.

Food Give Away Friday, August 11th – 3201 Short Street – 9:00 a.m. until all food is gone DCHC and Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute free groceries via a monthly drive-thru food pantry at DCHC’s Carrollton Warehouse.

Back to School event Friday, August 11th – HANO New Florida – 2521 Independence Street – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. DCHC staff will be giving away school supply items to students.



For more information, visit the DePaul Community Health Centers website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories