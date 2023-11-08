NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dense fog and smoke in the New Orleans area have prompted a delayed school start for some schools.

The following schools will have a delayed start on Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Langston Hughes Academy — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes Phillis Wheatley Community School — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes Arthur Ashe Charter School — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes Samuel J. Green Charter School — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes ReNEW Laurel Elementary — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Elementary — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes ReNEW Therapeutic Program — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes All Eastbank Inspire Charter Schools — Two-hour delay for all bus routes

— Two-hour delay for all bus routes Sci High — Will start at 9:15 a.m.

— Will start at 9:15 a.m. Warren Easton — Will start at 8:45 a.m.

According to school officials, buses will arrive two hours later due to hazardous driving conditions.

This comes as super fog was reported in New Orleans East, and several roads have been closed.

