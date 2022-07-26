NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 26, the seventh day of Jason Williams’s tax fraud trial began. Williams was accused of tax fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars along with his former law partner Nicole Burdett.

On Tuesday morning, just before noon, the government and the defense rest their case. Neither Nicole Burdett nor Jason Williams took the stand.

In the trial, prosecutors tried to prove that Nicole Burdett and Jason Williams called all the shots in the tax fraud case. Prosecutors also said that Henry Timothy was a tax thief and asked the jury to think if it would take them seven years to realize that as it did for Williams. In addition, the prosecutors said that Henry Timothy was Burdett’s and Williams’s “pawn” in the scheme.

Closing arguments were made after the defense was rested. In the closing arguments, Williams’s lawyers said that the case was about trust in their tax preparer. The defense stated that prosecutors did not thoroughly investigate there was knowledge of any tax fraud. Additionally, the defense asked the jury to consider why didn’t prosecutors present phone records, computers, or talk to any of the tax preparer’s other clients.

The defense also asked the jury “If someone is trying to defraud the government, would you give them the details of your income?” The defense said Both Williams and Burdett handed over everything.