Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police released images of the person they say is responsible for a French Quarter homicide back in December.

According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Jamall Polk.

The NOPD has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person as they say an argument is what led to the deadly incident. During the confrontation, officers say the person pulled out a gun and shot Polk several times before leaving on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

