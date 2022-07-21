NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District Attorney Jason Williams was present in court on Thursday, despite receiving a death threat just hours prior. The trial began on Monday and is now on day four. Jason Williams is accused of defrauding the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the Louisiana State Police, their Fusion Center discovered an online post that contained a threat against Williams’s life. State Police alerted the New Orleans Police Department, and they are now working together to address the threat.

In a statement from the NOPD, it was confirmed that additional enforcement agencies are also assisting with the investigation.

“The Louisiana State Police and our federal partners are actively investigating this issue. The District Attorney’s security team is aware of the situation. Safety concerns are being addressed as a priority by the US Marshal Service and Federal Court officers.”

During court recess, DA Williams told WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez that for his safety, he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Williams also entered the courthouse through a private entrance on Thursday, rather than the front entrance he had been using all week.

The trial, which is expected to take up to three weeks, continues on Friday at 8:30 a.m. There have been no reports of the trial being paused or postponed due to the threats.