NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was killed in a shooting in the St. Roch area on Sunday (Oct.9) evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting that a male shooting victim arriving at a business in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue.

The NOPD says that the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, but he died shortly after arriving. Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street, just a block away from the business.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and his official cause of death by conducting an autopsy.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.