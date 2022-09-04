NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward Sunday. The deadly shooting happened just before noon.

Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. No further details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.