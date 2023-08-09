NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fourth potential finalist in the search for the next New Orleans Police Department superintendent is back in the running.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced at her weekly news conference that she will interview David Franklin for the superintendent position.

Franklin, a former Chief of Staff at the Albuquerque Police Department, took himself out of consideration after his assessment last month.

It is unclear why he dropped out of the race, but Cantrell reached out to Franklin in an effort to change his mind.

Cantrell did not say why he was back in, nor when the interview will take place.

With the addition of Franklin, there are four finalist total in the run for superintendent.

