NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Danziger Bridge along Chef Menteur Highway will close for roadwork on Friday, Dec. 8.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Both directions of the bridge will be closed.
Drivers can take Interstate 10 or Senator Ted Hickey Bridge as detours.
“Please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” said DOTD officials.
