NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Cut Off area, that left one man wounded.

According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place. A man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his body. His condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information and evidence in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

