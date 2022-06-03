NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has resumed the enforcement of a curfew for juveniles ages 17 and under. This curfew began on June 1 and will last through the remainder of summer in the City of New Orleans.

Through August 31, 2022, curfew hours for unsupervised juveniles ages 17 and under will be enforced between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the curfew is in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These hours will be in effect citywide except for the French Quarter, which has a year-round unsupervised juvenile curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

According to the NOPD: Upon locating juveniles found to be unsupervised, NOPD officers will attempt to locate the juvenile’s parents or guardians to take custody of the juvenile. If the parent or guardian cannot be located, the juvenile will be brought to the city’s curfew center until they can be reunited with the parents or guardians.

Juvenile curfew laws are typically placed at the state or local level to prohibit people 17 and under from being in public without adult supervision during certain hours.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) regarding summer curfew hours:

To what ages of juveniles does this curfew apply?

Curfew hours apply to juveniles 17 and under. Any juvenile under the age of 10 found out after curfew hours will be placed in protective custody.

During these hours, are teens allowed to drive?

No, teens are not allowed to drive during curfew unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

If children/teens are present with their parents, does the curfew still apply to them?

If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian, the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in the parent’s or guardian’s custody at all times.

Are there any penalties for kids and/or legal guardians for staying out past these hours?

Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardians after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three (3) times in a calendar year. At this time, a summons to juvenile court is issued.