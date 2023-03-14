NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is honoring officers who have made great contributions to public safety over the past year.

More than 500 people attended the awards ceremony with Deputy of the Year award recipients coming from St. Charles, St. Tammany, St. James, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Jefferson Parishes. Officers from Gretna, Kebber, and New Orleans were also honored.

“I encourage both law enforcement, as well as our civilians, to utilize Crimestoppers as a trusted resource. the ability for citizens to anonymously report crimes ultimately helps make our city and the region a safer place,” said NOPD Superintendant Michelle Woodfork.

Detective Sean Lablanc of the New Orleans Police Department received the Award for Excellence in Police Work.

