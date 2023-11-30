NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crews responded to a fire on Dauphine Street in the French Quarter on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The fire appeared to be in the 500 block of the street. The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes said that once he and his team arrived at the scene, a second alarm was struck immediately due to its proximity to other buildings. It was eventually turned into a three-alarm.

The fire began in a garage facility that belongs to the Olivier Hotel.

Holmes said he gives credit to his crew for their quick response and hard work on the scene.

“Being here in the French Quarter, we have two engine houses that are just on the outskirts. Fortunately, it’s a weekday. There’s not much traffic that would’ve prohibited them from making it here in a timely fashion, so we got here pretty quick.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts