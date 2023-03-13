NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A boater was rescued from a platform near Port Fourchon after experiencing a medical emergency on board.

At 7 a.m. Monday (March 13), Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders were dispatched by Acadian Air Med requesting medical assistance for a 37-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing.

A launch was coordinated and the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew responded to the platform 40 miles south of Port Fourchon. The man was medevac to University Hospital’s Emergency room.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

