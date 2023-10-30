NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Monday, Oct. 30, officials with New Orleans Public Schools and the Office of Student Support and Attendance, will be canvassing neighborhoods to stress the importance of school attendance.

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Orleans Police Department resource officers will join the efforts designed to create visibility and awareness of the importance of scholars attending school daily.

The Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow campaign is said to be a call to action, essential for the children’s future. Officials say everyone plays a role in helping them stay the course.

NOLA PS officials are asking businesses to encourage students to go to school every and to refrain from employing students during school hours.

Business owners and residents are also asked to call the Truancy Center at (504)-359-6959 to report loitering near businesses, email the office, or visit their office at 2405 Jackson Avenue.

“NOLA-PS recognizes families want their children to do well in school, but many may not fully understand the connection between chronic absence and a student’s academic achievement,” said officials with NOLA PS.

The recent Attendance Works report revealed missing 10 percent or more of school for any reason, can result in third graders being unable to master reading, sixth graders failing subjects, and ninth graders dropping out of high school.

“Collaborating hand in hand with our families, we have the power to create a meaningful impact and address chronic absences. Ensuring our children attend school is not only crucial for their academic achievements but also for their social and emotional development. We extend an open invitation to families and the community to unite with us in our mission to guarantee our scholars are present in school each and every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams.

