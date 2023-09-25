NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One person is dead after a crash in the Gentilly area on Monday, Sept. 25, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 8:44 a.m., officers say they responded to the two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 East at Louisa Street where they found one vehicle overturned.

Officers say a woman involved in the crash was declared dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

Due to the crash, three eastbound lanes are shut down with delays backed up to the Interstate 10 and 610 split. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during their commute.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

