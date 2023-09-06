NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In March, the city council announced regulations that only allow one non-commercial short-term rentals per square block.

However, a federal judge recently issued a temporary restraining order, stopping the changes.

Frustrated with this decision Councilman JP Morrell and Councilwoman Helena Moreno decided that they will introduce legislation to ban all non-commercial STRs in residential areas.

If it were to happen, it would not be the first time a ban like this were to pass.

“It’s not surprising in a way because a lot of cities are bending this way. New York City just instituted a ban on any rentals under 30 days starting on Monday, so it’s not surprising because a lot of the cities are dealing with an industry that doesn’t want to be regulated,” said Allen Johnson.

The council has held multiple meetings on the STR topic where supports have made their feelings known.

Some say this legislation would lead to many losing necessary income.

“These are hard-working, middle-class, tax-paying, voting people who need this income to deal with the higher costs of living in this city,” said STR owner Amy Lewis.

Morrell says much of the frustration comes from larger STR companies trying to avoid regulation.

He released a statement saying, “We will not further negotiate with an industry that refuses to be regulated. Cities across the country are struggling to grapple with predatory companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo that want their cake and eat it too.”

“There are some smaller investors that have come in and they have put their money into their properties, and I do feel bad for them, but the vast majority of the short-term rental investors are multi-property owners, and those multi-property owners have driven up the price of housing in these neighborhoods and you don’t see as many full time residents in these rental properties anymore,” said Johnson.

