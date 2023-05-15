Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A conviction has been secured for the man who allegedly shot his 1-year-old son through the window of a vehicle back in Jan. 2022 along with a separate crime in 2019.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s announced the conviction of Corey Davis after he pleaded guilty to all 18 counts against him including attempted first-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, carjacking, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

A recall of the crime states the child was struck during a domestic dispute between Davis and his girlfriend.

The extensive amount of DNA evidence provided during the investigation was enough to secure the conviction for the attempted homicide at the corner of Decatur and Spain Streets and the August 2019 carjacking that happened in the 1400 block of Decatur Street.

District Attorney Jason Williams released a statement on the case:

“This is another unfortunate case where our community’s most innocent, a 1-year-old child, was harmed and endangered by senseless gun violence. Justice was delivered with this conviction for the victim and the people of New Orleans. To be clear, this conviction via guilty plea was not the result of an agreement with the State. The overwhelming evidence in this case coupled with the diligent and meticulous trial preparation of ADA Mark Nguyen left Mr. Davis with no choice but to plead guilty as charged to his own reckless and violent actions. This conviction is the direct result of this office’s hard work and commitment to securing justice for our victims.” District Attorney Jason Williams

Sentencing for Corey Davis is set for Sept. 8.

