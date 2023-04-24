Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The alleged subject in an armed robbery in the Little Woods area is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
On April 20, the NOPD reported just after 11 a.m., a black male, seen in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue reportedly walked up to a victim and began a conversation before pulling out a gun and demanding money.
After the victim complied, the subject left the scene in a silver vehicle with the victim’s belongings. The wanted subject is described as a black male with facial hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and blue baseball cap and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
