NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a construction beam hit her in the head on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the New Orleans Police Department’s major offense log, a woman was working at a construction site in the 0-10 block of Canal Street, near Harrah’s casino, when she was struck with metal beam.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

