NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New construction is underway in New Orleans and this time the city is going underground.

A major drainage upgrade is coming to the St. Roch neighborhood.

The 18-million dollar, FEMA- funded project will help prevent flooding by increasing subsurface drainage capacity between local streets and the sewer and water lines underneath them.

17 blocks will get new storm drain systems, bigger pipes, new catch basins, and rain gardens– all considered part of an eco-friendly, “green” infrastructure.

“Would you believe that the last time these pipes were touched was in 1908?” said Joseph Threat, Deputy Chief Adminsistration Officer.

“We have a crumbling infrastructure, “Threat said, “and right now we’ve got about 2 billion dollars we’re trying to (use to ) save the city basically.”

The City must use all of its FEMA funding according to federal deadlines, and the City’s goal is to use the money to renovate 10,000 street blocks.

