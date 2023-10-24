NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans, HRI Communities and New Orleans Restoration Properties attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the St. Bernard Circle Apartments.

City officials said the $22 million project is designed to create more affordable housing units in the Seventh Ward.

They said the apartments will be located at 1431 St. Bernard Ave., across from the Circle Food Store. It will include “51 one- and two-bedroom apartments within a four-story, 56,000 square-foot new construction building with 40 long-term affordable apartments offering rents at or below 60% Area Median Income.”

They said other amenities will include secure off-street parking, a fitness center, a community room, landscaped outdoor community space, bike parking and in-unit washers, dryers and dishwashers.

City officials said plans also include two ground store retail bays intended for small, local and minority businesses.

They said the project is designed to meet the criteria to be Energy Star-certified and meet the requirements for disaster resiliency and sustainability for Enterprise Green Communities and FORTIFIED Multifamily Gold standards.

According to city officials, 16 of the 40 affordable apartments will count toward the one-for-one replacement unit requirement for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Iberville/Treme Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant.

