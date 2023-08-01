NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood Monday, left a man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officers say around 8:10 p.m., they responded to the 6200 block of Morrison Road on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

