NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New affordable housing is available in New Orleans East. On Friday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined many city partners to celebrate the completion of a $43 million dollar project.

The reveal happened in the Michoud neighborhood on Chef Menteur Highway. The project is meant to bring affordable housing units to the New Orleans East community. The multifamily community will provide housing for special needs, disabled and single-parent families.

“Affordable housing now is middle America in like the family you know whatever you want to make that you know is the foundation of this country on a home is one of the foundations of this country to statistics show that one so we can on your own place if they have a safe and sanitary place there more engaged and more responsible as a citizen,” said councilman Oliver Thomas.

The Reveal apartments, with 150 units are now accepting pre-applications.