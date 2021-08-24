Community remembers Detective Everett Briscoe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The body of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe is back in New Orleans.

Briscoe was shot to death in Houston on Saturday and his friend, DJ Riculfy is in critical condition after also being shot.

On Tuesday, multiple agencies helped escort Briscoe’s body back home.

Outside of Professional Funeral Services, the low rumble of police motorcycles broke the afternoon silence as Briscoe was escorted to the funeral home.

His brothers and sisters on the force saluted the hearse as it rolled by. The Mayor and NOPD Superintendent were side-by-side with his family and fellow officers.

“It will take some time to process and to transition to some healing,” said Superintendent Ferguson.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “Although he wasn’t lost in the line of duty, he was a soldier and one of our hardest working detectives that we no longer have within our family.”

Briscoe was a 13 year veteran of the force. Since his death, there has been unified support from Houston and across Louisiana. Some who did not know the detective felt moved to pay their respects.

“Letting that family know that we’re here for them and we’re all feeling this. Yet again this was a complete, senseless act of evil,” said New Orleans resident Jody Boudreaux.

Briscoe is being remembered as a dedicated public servant who constantly gave his all.

“His legacy will live on through how we serve and how we lead,” Cantrell said.

New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks is a close family friend. While standing next to Briscoe’s wife, Banks said, “Make sure you tell everybody you know today that you love them. There might not be a chance to do that. We never expected Everett to be here, but here he is. Take that advice and tell everybody you know that you love them.”

The public will be able to pay respects to Detective Briscoe beginning Friday. Funeral services are set for Saturday.

Public Viewing:

Friday, August 27

2 PM – 7 PM

Mahalia Jackson Theater

1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Funeral Service:

Saturday, August 28

8 AM viewing, 11 AM service

Xavier Convocation Center

7900 Stroelitz St, New Orleans, LA 70125