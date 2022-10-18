NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sheriff Susan Hutson and her team of Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office executives, is hosting a community meeting Tuesday (Oct.18) evening, to give an agency overview, including the initiatives in a community-driven Transition Report.

Hutson and the team will also highlight the administration’s accomplishments so far and the plans set in place to better the Sheriff’s Office’s operations for the future. The plans include:

Information and technology

Budgeting

Recruiting and staffing

Resident programs

Medical/mental health services for OJC residents

Sheriff Hutson released a statement:

“From the beginning of my administration, I have been clear that I welcome the community’s leadership in in a collaborative process to improve OPSO and how my office serves our residents as well as our staff. I also want to hear the concerns of citizens and to work closely with them on solutions that will alleviate those concerns.”