NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Community leaders in New Orleans are hoping to send kids back to school in style while also promoting anti-violence.

The Kings and Queens of NOLA hosted their “Stop the Violence- Back-to-School Give Back” at Pontchartrain Park on Saturday, which was free for all who attended.

“New supplies, new backpacks… We have food trucks. We have a lot of entertainment. We have everything,” said event organizer Brandon Bellazer, also known as The Real BarberGawd.

Kids were handed new school supplies and picked out a new backpack.

“My backpack is cute, and I like the color of it,” said Aaliyah A., who attended the event with her mother.

Parents say this event helps parents who may be struggling to check everything off the school supply list.

“It does help some of the kids and some of the parents who are financially strained right now, so stuff like this helps them out a great deal with certain school supplies they may not be able to purchase,” explained Willnell Paschall, a mother and teacher.

Aside from the supplies and the fun, event organizers were promoting an anti-violence message.

“The message we’re trying to get to everyone is to stop the violence, you know, try to give back, try to love one another, try to increase the peace in New Orleans, try to help our city to come back alive again,” said Bellazer.

Parents are grateful for the community’s effort in supporting the children.

“Right now, in the city with everything that’s going on with crime and basically nothing out here for the kids to do, this is something for the kids to come out and enjoy for themselves,” said Paschall.

Event organizers are hoping this will turn into an annual event.

If you’d like to offer assistance, email therealbarbergawd@gmail.com.