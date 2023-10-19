NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sadness lives on in the New Orleans East community after the loss of three children who were killed in a house fire, allegedly set by their father.

“I can’t even imagine how she feels losing not one but three children,” said America Street Committee member Delores Trotter, about the children’s mother.

Trotter’s group will be accepting donations for the mother tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 20.

The group plans to gather in a park near the crime scene, at 6:00 p.m. The park is in the 4600 block of America Street.

There will be a balloon release in remembrance of the children, and a locked box will be set aside for donations.

The children’s mother, whose name has not been released, needs help with funeral expenses for the children, and she lost her belongings in the fire.

“We are trying to have a balloon release to bring the community together. We are also going to have a lockbox for anyone who wants to donate. Let’s get this mother’s children buried in the right way,” says Trotter.

Those who wish to make donations can also contribute to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Post