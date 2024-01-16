NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Comedian and Louisiana native Theo Von is bringing his “Return of the Rat” tour to New Orleans.

According to a release, Von will perform two shows at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on March 29 and March 30.

Von is known for his podcasts “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting.” He is also known for his “Regular People” comedy special.

The release states Von visited the United States, Australia and Europe in 2020 during his “Dark Arts” tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19. For more information, visit the Saenger Theatre website.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts