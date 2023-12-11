NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Comedian Nikki Glaser is bringing her international comedy tour to the Big Easy in 2024.

According to a release, Glaser’s “The Good Girl Tour” will stop at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans on April 13, 2024.

She is known for her “shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy.”

Glaser is the host and executive producer of HBO’s “FBoy Island” and “The Nikki Glaser Podcast.” She is also known for her HBO comedy special “Good Clean Filth.”

The release states Glaser appeared at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15. For more information, visit the Mahalia Jackson Theater website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts