NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is in for a burst of energy with the upcoming, first-ever Coffee Festival hosted by New Orleans and Company.

The fest runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The inaugural event is set to bring more than 50 leading industry exhibitors as well as 25 innovative coffee roasters and brands from across the Gulf South region.

The first day is open to trade and industry attendees who will have the opportunity to share new coffee products equipment and brewing techniques. Consumers are welcome to attend on Saturday to sample flavors from more than two-dozen roasters, participate in home brewing classes and watch barista competitions.

In total, the fest will bring more than 60 hours of coffee education. Other events include:

A coffee crop showcase by farmers from countries of coffee origin

Hands-on experience in the La Marzocco equipment playground

Barista Skills and Latte Art competitions

Barista Art Gallery and complimentary coffee tastings

Tickets start at $15 per day and $30 per day for a VIP experience. To purchase tickets, visit the New Orleans and Company website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories