NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some people spend their Thanksgiving inside with their families, but others take it up a notch and head to the Fairgrounds for some horse racing. Many folks head to the horse races wearing cleverly and creatively crafted hats. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to the festivities.

“It is one of our favorite times of the year, it’s a New Orleans tradition to meet family and friends at the Fairgrounds each year. We’re welcoming well over 10,000 folks today,” said President and General Manager of the Fair Grounds Doug Shipley.

